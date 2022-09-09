Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys 2,846 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,210.0% in the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $61,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of VWO stock opened at $40.48 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $39.57 and a 52-week high of $53.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.09.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.