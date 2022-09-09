Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys 7,115 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 33.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,115 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,566,470,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,966,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,485,787,000 after purchasing an additional 8,421,820 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $117,767,000. Voleon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,965,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 128.1% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,586,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on WFC. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 price target on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.32.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of WFC opened at $45.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $171.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.08 and a 200 day moving average of $45.03. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $36.54 and a 12 month high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.14). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 28.78%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

