Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 58.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,137 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at $1,235,314,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at $302,564,000. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in Eaton by 404.1% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,876,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $324,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,415 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,959,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,243,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,578,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,033,527,000 after buying an additional 900,550 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on Eaton from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Eaton from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 price target on Eaton in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Eaton from $112.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.64.

Insider Activity

Eaton Price Performance

In other news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $446,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,856 shares in the company, valued at $1,911,944.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $446,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,856 shares in the company, valued at $1,911,944.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total value of $227,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,858.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ETN opened at $143.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.31. The stock has a market cap of $57.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.20. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $122.50 and a 52 week high of $175.72.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 56.15%.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

