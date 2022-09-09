Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,475 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Premier Financial were worth $2,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Premier Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 995.0% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Premier Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Premier Financial alerts:

Premier Financial Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Premier Financial stock opened at $26.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $952.40 million, a P/E ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.85. Premier Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $24.35 and a 1-year high of $34.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Premier Financial Dividend Announcement

Premier Financial ( NASDAQ:PFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.09). Premier Financial had a net margin of 32.75% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $73.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Premier Financial Corp. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.70%.

Premier Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers various demand, checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and certificates of deposit account registry service; and investment products. The company also provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial, construction, home improvement and home equity, and consumer loans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.