Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Get Rating) by 141.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,143 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empire Life Investments Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 53,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 171.1% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. Finally, Cadinha & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 31.3% in the first quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IPAC opened at $51.48 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.92. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a 52-week low of $50.36 and a 52-week high of $70.41.

