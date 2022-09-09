Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Grows Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,792 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,530 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $664,000. Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its position in Yum! Brands by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in Yum! Brands by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 143,418 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,999,000 after buying an additional 46,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Yum! Brands by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 761,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,284,000 after buying an additional 3,024 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total transaction of $143,734.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares in the company, valued at $145,863.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total transaction of $143,734.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares in the company, valued at $145,863.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total value of $527,888.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,266 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,366.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Yum! Brands Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird set a $146.00 price objective on Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Argus lowered Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Yum! Brands from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.93.

Shares of YUM opened at $116.36 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $108.37 and a one year high of $139.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.25 and a 200 day moving average of $117.21.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.03). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 22.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 45.69%.

Yum! Brands Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Stories

