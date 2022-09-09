Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ignite Planners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,888,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 113,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,783,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 145,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,347,000 after buying an additional 6,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV now owns 73,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,274,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $105.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.65. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $98.63 and a 1 year high of $115.66.

