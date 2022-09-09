Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.23 Million Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 33.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,497 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $1,449,526,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Union Pacific by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,822,201 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $11,543,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776,330 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in Union Pacific by 316.9% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,965,684 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $740,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254,336 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 383.5% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,661,916 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $454,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in Union Pacific by 1,083.0% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 758,686 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $191,136,000 after purchasing an additional 694,556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $230.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.66. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $195.68 and a 52 week high of $278.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $224.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.14.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.46%.

Several equities analysts have commented on UNP shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Union Pacific to $252.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $287.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.09.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

