Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.32 Million Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,899 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 472 shares of the software company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its stake in Adobe by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 8,076 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in Adobe by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 543,869 shares of the software company’s stock worth $308,406,000 after acquiring an additional 75,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $114,000. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,595,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,637 shares of company stock worth $1,438,682. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Adobe Price Performance

Several research firms have issued reports on ADBE. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Cowen decreased their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Adobe from $575.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $489.12.

Shares of ADBE opened at $383.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $338.00 and a 1 year high of $699.54. The stock has a market cap of $179.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $399.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $412.33.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.05. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

