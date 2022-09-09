Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.37 Million Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 32.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,307 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,695 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GM. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in General Motors during the fourth quarter worth $2,421,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in General Motors by 117.1% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 15,132 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 8,162 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in General Motors during the fourth quarter worth $294,000. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its stake in General Motors by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 22,731 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the fourth quarter worth $743,000. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Motors alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on GM. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their target price on General Motors to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on General Motors from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wedbush decreased their target price on General Motors from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on General Motors from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.76.

General Motors Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:GM opened at $40.50 on Friday. General Motors has a 1-year low of $30.33 and a 1-year high of $67.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.23.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.42). General Motors had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $35.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. General Motors’s payout ratio is 6.83%.

About General Motors

(Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.