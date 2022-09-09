Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.45 Million Stock Holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,802 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Gentex by 6.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,972 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Gentex by 9.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares during the period. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its holdings in Gentex by 54.7% in the first quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 246,980 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,204,000 after purchasing an additional 87,280 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Gentex by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,314,445 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $220,058,000 after purchasing an additional 65,579 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Gentex by 246.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 71,485 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 50,874 shares during the period. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GNTX opened at $26.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.00 and its 200 day moving average is $28.70. Gentex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $37.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Gentex’s payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GNTX. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gentex in a report on Sunday, July 31st. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Gentex to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Gentex from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Gentex from $37.50 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.75.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

