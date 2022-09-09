Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.96 Million Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vigilare Wealth Management raised its position in Texas Instruments by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 3,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 9.8% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.4% during the first quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 4,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.8% during the first quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 8.5% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.19.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $168.41 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $144.46 and a 12 month high of $202.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.75. The firm has a market cap of $153.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.38. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.78% and a return on equity of 64.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.33%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total transaction of $2,172,495.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,668,024.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total transaction of $2,172,495.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,668,024.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total transaction of $363,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,054,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,415 shares of company stock valued at $10,241,311 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

