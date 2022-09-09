Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.13 Million Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Lam Research by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Marietta Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

LRCX opened at $439.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $458.17 and its 200-day moving average is $481.20. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $375.87 and a 1-year high of $731.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $60.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.36.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.53. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 75.71%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 37.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $1.725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.32%.

LRCX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $560.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $448.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $610.30.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

