Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.33 Million Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,688 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 4,269 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Applied Materials by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 77,977 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $10,277,000 after acquiring an additional 6,148 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 53,777 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $7,088,000 after acquiring an additional 18,108 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth $1,883,000. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 4,838 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMAT shares. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Applied Materials from $115.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

Applied Materials Stock Up 2.0 %

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,294,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,040,484.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMAT stock opened at $93.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.36. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.67 and a fifty-two week high of $167.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $80.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.53.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.15. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 26.42%. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.90%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

