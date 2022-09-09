Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Increases Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 41.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,086 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 322.6% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth about $33,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 786.4% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.38.

CAT stock opened at $183.15 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.08 and a 12 month high of $237.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.18. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 37.29%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

