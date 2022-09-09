Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,466 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,198,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $1,454,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 112.5% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 76,041 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,080,000 after purchasing an additional 40,262 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,316,509 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $495,233,000 after purchasing an additional 505,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. 79.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total value of $1,059,412.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 119,126 shares in the company, valued at $7,602,621.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

MU stock opened at $55.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.70. The company has a market capitalization of $61.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.32, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.40 and a 1-year high of $98.45.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 30.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This is an increase from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently 5.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.54.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

