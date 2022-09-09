Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,974 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $346,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,022,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,190,000 after purchasing an additional 19,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 8,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of GNR opened at $53.69 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.66. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 52-week low of $47.17 and a 52-week high of $65.66.

