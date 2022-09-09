Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,328 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 167.4% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuit by 12.9% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 30,114 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuit by 10.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,547 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at about $917,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in Intuit by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total transaction of $10,306,422.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,888,947.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total value of $698,762.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,157.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total value of $10,306,422.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,888,947.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,902 shares of company stock valued at $16,251,640. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intuit Trading Up 0.9 %

INTU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Intuit from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup started coverage on Intuit in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $538.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Intuit from $580.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Intuit from $720.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Intuit from $500.00 to $601.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $570.61.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $439.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $436.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $432.48. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $339.36 and a 52-week high of $716.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.56, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 37.52%.

Intuit Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.