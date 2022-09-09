Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,773 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $2,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $400,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 86,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,585,000 after buying an additional 19,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 38,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after buying an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of IUSV opened at $69.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.59. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1-year low of $64.35 and a 1-year high of $78.18.

