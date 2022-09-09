Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 133.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 85,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,043,000 after buying an additional 48,666 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,656,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 316.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 491,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,596,000 after buying an additional 373,408 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of IWN opened at $144.29 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $133.55 and a 1-year high of $178.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.06.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

