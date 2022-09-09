Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 11,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1,420.0% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 124.0% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period.
ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance
Shares of NOBL stock opened at $89.99 on Friday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $67.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.43 and a 200-day moving average of $90.76.
