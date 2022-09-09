Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,621 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,076,420,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at $1,006,050,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at $228,638,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at $267,791,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at $181,177,000. 7.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Shell stock opened at $52.16 on Friday. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $44.90 and a 1 year high of $61.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $199.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SHEL shares. ING Group upgraded shares of Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Shell in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 3,100 ($37.46) to GBX 3,200 ($38.67) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.82) to GBX 2,779 ($33.58) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shell currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,134.13.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

