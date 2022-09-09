Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 26,267 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 105,833 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,267 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $2,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Newell Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Newell Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Newell Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 123.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 847.5% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Newell Brands Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NWL stock opened at $17.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.76. Newell Brands Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.48 and a twelve month high of $26.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.96.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Newell Brands from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Newell Brands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Newell Brands from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Newell Brands from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Newell Brands from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.29.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

