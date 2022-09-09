Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 298 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,530,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,202 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,440,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,089,000 after purchasing an additional 74,249 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,323,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,133,000 after purchasing an additional 74,239 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,952,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,293,000 after buying an additional 106,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 115.1% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,494,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,060,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $48.82 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.70 and a fifty-two week high of $51.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.34.

