Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 381 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in ASML in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of ASML by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of ASML by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 66 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $482.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $513.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $560.91. ASML Holding has a one year low of $412.67 and a one year high of $895.93. The firm has a market cap of $197.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.34.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a $1.3991 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 13.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on ASML from €960.00 ($979.59) to €920.00 ($938.78) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on ASML from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Argus began coverage on ASML in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $590.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on ASML from €767.00 ($782.65) to €630.00 ($642.86) in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $747.91.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

