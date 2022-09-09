Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 5,704 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,704 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 239.0% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 113.1% in the first quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BMY shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.57.

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $2,221,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,803,740.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BMY stock opened at $69.38 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $53.22 and a 12-month high of $80.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.08 and a 200-day moving average of $73.85.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 49.31%. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.76%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.