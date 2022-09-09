Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 806 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,449 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Trade Desk during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Trade Desk during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Trade Desk Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of TTD opened at $64.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.22 billion, a PE ratio of 919.99, a P/E/G ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.89. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.00 and a 1-year high of $114.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $376.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.20 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 2.16%. Trade Desk’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TTD shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Trade Desk from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Trade Desk from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Trade Desk from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Trade Desk from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trade Desk

In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 3,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $266,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,344,705. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Profile

(Get Rating)

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.