Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 3,561 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 50.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,451 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,561 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $2,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TDG. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 132.0% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 58 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 885.7% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at TransDigm Group

In other news, Director Sean P. Hennessy sold 4,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $678.14, for a total transaction of $3,036,710.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,012,680.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 35,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.68, for a total value of $23,489,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sean P. Hennessy sold 4,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $678.14, for a total value of $3,036,710.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,012,680.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 62,978 shares of company stock valued at $38,950,146. Corporate insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $615.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.39 billion, a PE ratio of 47.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $604.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $607.33. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $500.08 and a fifty-two week high of $686.06.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The aerospace company reported $4.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 15.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

TransDigm Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $18.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $74.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on TDG. TheStreet upgraded TransDigm Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on TransDigm Group from $786.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $685.00 to $705.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $719.15.

TransDigm Group Profile

(Get Rating)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.