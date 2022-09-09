Serco Group (LON:SRP) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $161.19

Serco Group plc (LON:SRP – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 161.19 ($1.95) and traded as high as GBX 179.80 ($2.17). Serco Group shares last traded at GBX 179 ($2.16), with a volume of 2,536,814 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SRP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Serco Group from GBX 155 ($1.87) to GBX 170 ($2.05) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Serco Group from GBX 205 ($2.48) to GBX 210 ($2.54) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 255 ($3.08) price objective on shares of Serco Group in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.42) target price on shares of Serco Group in a report on Friday, August 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Serco Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 194.57 ($2.35).

Get Serco Group alerts:

Serco Group Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 178.39 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 161.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.84, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of £2.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,376.92.

Serco Group Cuts Dividend

Serco Group Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.94 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Serco Group’s dividend payout ratio is 18.54%.

(Get Rating)

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Serco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.