SGL Carbon (ETR:SGL) PT Set at €8.40 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.40 ($8.57) price objective on SGL Carbon (ETR:SGL – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SGL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €8.50 ($8.67) price target on shares of SGL Carbon in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Baader Bank set a €6.60 ($6.73) price target on shares of SGL Carbon in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a €11.00 ($11.22) target price on shares of SGL Carbon in a report on Wednesday, June 8th.

SGL Carbon Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of ETR SGL opened at €7.63 ($7.79) on Thursday. SGL Carbon has a one year low of €4.65 ($4.74) and a one year high of €10.78 ($11.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.12, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €6.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €6.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $932.93 million and a P/E ratio of 8.70.

About SGL Carbon

SGL Carbon SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon fiber and specialty graphite products in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, China, Asia, Latin America, Africa, and Australia. The company operates in Graphite Solutions; Process Technology; Caron Fibers; and Composite Solutions segment.

