SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

SigmaTron International Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ SGMA opened at $6.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.98 million, a P/E ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.41. SigmaTron International has a one year low of $5.42 and a one year high of $17.30.

Get SigmaTron International alerts:

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SigmaTron International had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $99.23 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SigmaTron International Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new position in SigmaTron International during the first quarter valued at $98,000. Bard Associates Inc. bought a new stake in SigmaTron International during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in SigmaTron International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of SigmaTron International in the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in SigmaTron International by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares in the last quarter. 13.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SigmaTron International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SigmaTron International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.