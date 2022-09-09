SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
SigmaTron International Trading Up 0.3 %
NASDAQ SGMA opened at $6.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.98 million, a P/E ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.41. SigmaTron International has a one year low of $5.42 and a one year high of $17.30.
SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SigmaTron International had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $99.23 million for the quarter.
SigmaTron International Company Profile
SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

