Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.36.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SGFY. Piper Sandler lowered Signify Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $30.50 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Signify Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $30.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Signify Health from $20.00 to $30.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen boosted their price objective on Signify Health to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Signify Health to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

SGFY stock opened at $29.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Signify Health has a 52-week low of $10.70 and a 52-week high of $29.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of -15.34 and a beta of 0.71.

Signify Health ( NYSE:SGFY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $246.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.57 million. Signify Health had a positive return on equity of 5.82% and a negative net margin of 40.14%. Analysts predict that Signify Health will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Signify Health by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 938,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,041,000 after buying an additional 11,762 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Signify Health in the 1st quarter worth $180,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA raised its stake in shares of Signify Health by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 329,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,683,000 after buying an additional 27,857 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Signify Health in the 1st quarter worth $319,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Signify Health in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates through Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services segments. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

