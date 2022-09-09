Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $349.20.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Sika from CHF 325 to CHF 370 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sika from CHF 414 to CHF 384 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Sika from CHF 333 to CHF 277 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Sika from CHF 320 to CHF 310 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th.

Get Sika alerts:

Sika Price Performance

Shares of SXYAY opened at $22.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.32. Sika has a 1-year low of $21.41 and a 1-year high of $41.94.

Sika Company Profile

Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and automotive industry worldwide. It offers tile adhesives and grouts, and systems for under-tile waterproofing and sound reduction, as well as renders and decorative finishes for exterior and interior walls; and develops and markets various admixtures and additives for use in concrete, cement, and mortar production, as well as flat roofing systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.