Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Simmons First National to $24.50 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Simmons First National to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

Simmons First National Stock Performance

Shares of SFNC stock opened at $23.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.09 and its 200 day moving average is $24.58. Simmons First National has a one year low of $19.87 and a one year high of $32.76.

Insider Transactions at Simmons First National

Simmons First National ( NASDAQ:SFNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. Simmons First National had a net margin of 25.19% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $225.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Simmons First National will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dean O. Bass sold 7,334 shares of Simmons First National stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total transaction of $175,135.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 230,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,508,638.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dean O. Bass sold 7,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total transaction of $175,135.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 230,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,508,638.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dean O. Bass sold 8,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $201,396.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 244,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,590,070.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 119.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,969,799 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,187 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,418,405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $169,413,000 after acquiring an additional 911,143 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Simmons First National by 5.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,036,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $341,814,000 after acquiring an additional 677,796 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in Simmons First National by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,830,239 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,719,000 after acquiring an additional 615,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Simmons First National by 56.4% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,043,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,649,000 after purchasing an additional 376,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

