Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Simmons First National to $25.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Simmons First National to $24.50 in a research note on Monday, July 4th.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

Simmons First National Price Performance

NASDAQ SFNC opened at $23.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.86. Simmons First National has a 1 year low of $19.87 and a 1 year high of $32.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.58.

Simmons First National Dividend Announcement

Simmons First National ( NASDAQ:SFNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 25.19%. The business had revenue of $225.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Simmons First National will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is presently 38.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simmons First National

In related news, Director Dean O. Bass sold 7,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total value of $175,135.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 230,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,638.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dean O. Bass sold 7,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total transaction of $175,135.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 230,680 shares in the company, valued at $5,508,638.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dean O. Bass sold 8,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $201,396.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 244,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,590,070.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simmons First National

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,036,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $341,814,000 after acquiring an additional 677,796 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Simmons First National by 5.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,736,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,446,000 after purchasing an additional 318,383 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Simmons First National by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,361,504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $166,802,000 after purchasing an additional 110,654 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Simmons First National by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,703,816 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,264,000 after buying an additional 165,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in Simmons First National by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,830,239 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,719,000 after buying an additional 615,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.