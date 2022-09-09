Smurfit Kappa Group (LON:SKG) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3,108.50

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (LON:SKG – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,108.50 ($37.56) and traded as low as GBX 2,792 ($33.74). Smurfit Kappa Group shares last traded at GBX 2,828 ($34.17), with a volume of 141,433 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Smurfit Kappa Group from GBX 3,490 ($42.17) to GBX 3,655 ($44.16) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Smurfit Kappa Group Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,894.22 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,108.50. The company has a market cap of £7.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 900.64.

Smurfit Kappa Group Cuts Dividend

Smurfit Kappa Group Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of €0.32 ($0.32) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Smurfit Kappa Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.94%.

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates through two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, e-commerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products; composite cardboard tubes, bags, and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

Further Reading

