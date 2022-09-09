Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.67

Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.67 and traded as high as $0.74. Soligenix shares last traded at $0.71, with a volume of 40,763 shares.

Soligenix Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Soligenix

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNGX. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in Soligenix by 127.6% in the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 46,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 26,262 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Soligenix by 45.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Soligenix by 54.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 25,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.39% of the company’s stock.

Soligenix Company Profile

Soligenix, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialized BioTherapeutics and Public Health Solutions. The Specialized BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301 (HyBryte), a novel photodynamic therapy, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of treat cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, including oral mucositis in head and neck cancer.

