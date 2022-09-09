Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK) and USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB) Head-To-Head Survey

Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK – Get Rating) and USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Southern States Bancshares and USCB Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Southern States Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A USCB Financial 0 1 1 0 2.50

Southern States Bancshares currently has a consensus price target of $26.00, indicating a potential downside of 1.89%. USCB Financial has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential downside of 2.57%. Given Southern States Bancshares’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Southern States Bancshares is more favorable than USCB Financial.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

48.8% of Southern States Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.2% of USCB Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 14.8% of Southern States Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 46.1% of USCB Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Southern States Bancshares and USCB Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southern States Bancshares 26.60% 10.68% 1.04% USCB Financial 31.14% 55.06% 5.43%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Southern States Bancshares and USCB Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southern States Bancshares $68.58 million 3.36 $18.57 million $2.11 12.56 USCB Financial $67.42 million 4.26 $21.08 million ($4.31) -3.33

USCB Financial has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Southern States Bancshares. USCB Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Southern States Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

USCB Financial beats Southern States Bancshares on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Southern States Bancshares

Southern States Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Southern States Bank that provides community banking services to businesses and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as savings, money market, and noninterest-bearing demand accounts; certificates of deposit; and time deposits. The company also provides real estate loan products, which include loans for real estate construction and development, residential mortgages, and commercial real estate mortgage loans; commercial and industrial loans; and direct consumer installment loans, overdrafts, and other revolving credit loans. In addition, it offers online and mobile banking, and ATM services. The company operates 15 offices in Alabama and Georgia, as well as a loan production office in Atlanta, Georgia. Southern States Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Anniston, Alabama.

About USCB Financial

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for U.S. Century Bank that provides various banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include residential real estate loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; foreign banks loans; and secured and unsecured consumer loans comprising personal loans, overdrafts, and deposit account collateralized loans. The company also offers treasury, commercial payments, cash management, and online banking services. USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

