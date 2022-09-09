SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF (NYSEARCA:SPRE) Trading 0.4% Higher

SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF (NYSEARCA:SPRE – Get Rating) traded up 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.32 and last traded at $22.20. 15,277 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 71% from the average session volume of 8,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.12.

SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.52.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.