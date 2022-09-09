SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Bought by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 38.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,638 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,722 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 959.8% in the 1st quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

SPEM stock opened at $33.90 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $33.01 and a 12 month high of $44.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.02.

