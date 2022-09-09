SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Acquired by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 35.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,002 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPYG. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 141.2% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $56.40 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $50.01 and a 52 week high of $73.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.43.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

