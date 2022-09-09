Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

SHOO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Steven Madden from $58.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Steven Madden from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on Steven Madden from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $47.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

Steven Madden Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SHOO opened at $29.57 on Friday. Steven Madden has a fifty-two week low of $28.41 and a fifty-two week high of $51.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.44. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional Trading of Steven Madden

Steven Madden ( NASDAQ:SHOO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $532.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.80 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 31.40% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Steven Madden will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 277.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 664 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in Steven Madden by 16.0% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,673 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden, Steven by Steve Madden, Madden Girl, BB Dakota, Dolce Vita, DV Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, GREATS, Blondo, Anne Klein, Mad Love, Superga, Madden NYC, and COOL Planet brands, as well as private label footwear.

