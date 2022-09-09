Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT)

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 6,971 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 205% compared to the typical volume of 2,286 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nordic American Tankers

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NAT. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Nordic American Tankers during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Nordic American Tankers during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 33.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nordic American Tankers to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.38.

Nordic American Tankers Stock Performance

NAT opened at $3.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $593.92 million, a PE ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 0.07. Nordic American Tankers has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $3.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The shipping company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. Nordic American Tankers had a negative net margin of 117.57% and a negative return on equity of 17.36%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nordic American Tankers will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordic American Tankers Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Nordic American Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. Nordic American Tankers’s payout ratio is -14.55%.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 24 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

Featured Stories

