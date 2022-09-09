Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Frontline Call Options (NYSE:FRO)

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 10,522 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 436% compared to the average volume of 1,962 call options.

Frontline Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE FRO opened at $12.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.29 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.45 and its 200-day moving average is $9.50. Frontline has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $13.04.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The shipping company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Frontline had a return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 7.18%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Frontline will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FRO shares. StockNews.com lowered Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 3rd. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Frontline from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Frontline from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRO. Folketrygdfondet raised its position in Frontline by 10,513.0% in the 2nd quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 10,740,390 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $95,160,000 after buying an additional 10,639,190 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Frontline by 215.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,018,386 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,062,000 after purchasing an additional 696,057 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new position in Frontline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,626,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in Frontline in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,910,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Frontline in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,673,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.59% of the company’s stock.

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

