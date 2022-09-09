Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBTGet Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company.

Stock Yards Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock opened at $67.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 52 week low of $50.83 and a 52 week high of $72.77.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBTGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 29.35% and a return on equity of 14.46%. Sell-side analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Stock Yards Bancorp

In other news, Director Carl G. Herde sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.33, for a total transaction of $216,990.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,861,050.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Carl G. Herde sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.33, for a total transaction of $216,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,861,050.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Philip Poindexter sold 3,219 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.18, for a total value of $190,500.42. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 41,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,428,747.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,122 shares of company stock worth $878,957 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stock Yards Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYBT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 353.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 535 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 794.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.98% of the company’s stock.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers mortgage banking and deposit services; retail, commercial, and commercial real estate lending services; and online banking, mobile banking, private banking, leasing, treasury management, merchant, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

