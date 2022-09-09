Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company.

Stock Yards Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock opened at $67.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 52 week low of $50.83 and a 52 week high of $72.77.

Insider Transactions at Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SYBT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 29.35% and a return on equity of 14.46%. Sell-side analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Carl G. Herde sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.33, for a total transaction of $216,990.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,861,050.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Carl G. Herde sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.33, for a total transaction of $216,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,861,050.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Philip Poindexter sold 3,219 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.18, for a total value of $190,500.42. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 41,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,428,747.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,122 shares of company stock worth $878,957 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stock Yards Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYBT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 353.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 535 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 794.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.98% of the company’s stock.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers mortgage banking and deposit services; retail, commercial, and commercial real estate lending services; and online banking, mobile banking, private banking, leasing, treasury management, merchant, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

