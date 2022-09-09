Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SYBT. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Hovde Group started coverage on Stock Yards Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Stock Yards Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $65.00 target price for the company.

Stock Yards Bancorp Stock Up 0.4 %

SYBT stock opened at $67.58 on Friday. Stock Yards Bancorp has a one year low of $50.83 and a one year high of $72.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Stock Yards Bancorp Increases Dividend

Stock Yards Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SYBT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 29.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is a positive change from Stock Yards Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stock Yards Bancorp news, EVP Kathy C. Thompson sold 5,403 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $372,807.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director David P. Heintzman sold 1,000 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total transaction of $68,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 97,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,731,874.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathy C. Thompson sold 5,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $372,807.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,122 shares of company stock valued at $878,957 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stock Yards Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYBT. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 9.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,835 shares of the bank’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 19.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 7.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,177 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.98% of the company’s stock.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers mortgage banking and deposit services; retail, commercial, and commercial real estate lending services; and online banking, mobile banking, private banking, leasing, treasury management, merchant, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

Featured Stories

