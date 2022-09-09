StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Altisource Asset Management Price Performance
Shares of AAMC opened at $19.42 on Friday. Altisource Asset Management has a 1-year low of $8.65 and a 1-year high of $27.44.
About Altisource Asset Management
