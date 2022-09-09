StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Sequans Communications from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Sequans Communications from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st.

NYSE:SQNS opened at $4.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $193.53 million, a PE ratio of -17.61 and a beta of 0.80. Sequans Communications has a twelve month low of $2.28 and a twelve month high of $6.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.04.

Sequans Communications ( NYSE:SQNS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Sequans Communications will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sequans Communications by 20.6% during the second quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 4,346,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,693,000 after buying an additional 743,504 shares during the period. Divisar Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sequans Communications by 21.3% during the second quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,739,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,060,000 after buying an additional 657,356 shares during the period. Potomac Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Sequans Communications by 7.5% during the second quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 815,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 56,801 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC grew its position in Sequans Communications by 29.6% during the second quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 32,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 7,407 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Sequans Communications during the first quarter valued at $334,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.45% of the company’s stock.

Sequans Communications SA designs, develops, and supplies cellular semiconductor solutions for massive and broadband Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, South Korea, China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. It offers a set of 5G/4G chips and modules for non-smartphone devices.

