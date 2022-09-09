StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Twin Disc Stock Up 10.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:TWIN opened at $12.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.71. The stock has a market cap of $177.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 1.45. Twin Disc has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $18.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.41. Twin Disc had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 3.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Twin Disc will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Twin Disc
Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Twin Disc (TWIN)
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
- When Will the Hangover Finally Be Over for Seagate Technology?
- Are These Green Energy Companies Right For Your Portfolio?
- Does Enphase Energy Have the Juice to Keep Powering Higher?
- The One Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stock To Rule Them All
Receive News & Ratings for Twin Disc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twin Disc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.