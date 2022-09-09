StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Twin Disc Stock Up 10.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TWIN opened at $12.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.71. The stock has a market cap of $177.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 1.45. Twin Disc has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $18.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.41. Twin Disc had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 3.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Twin Disc will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Twin Disc

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 10,332 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twin Disc during the 1st quarter valued at about $309,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twin Disc in the first quarter worth approximately $1,052,000. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC grew its holdings in Twin Disc by 6.1% in the second quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 152,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 8,813 shares during the period. 56.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

Featured Stories

