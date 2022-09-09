StockNews.com Downgrades Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) to Sell

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on IVZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Invesco from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Invesco from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Invesco from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Invesco from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.68.

Invesco Price Performance

Shares of IVZ opened at $17.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.18 and its 200-day moving average is $18.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The company has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.28. Invesco has a fifty-two week low of $15.20 and a fifty-two week high of $27.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Invesco will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Mm Asset Management Holding Ll acquired 827,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.08 per share, for a total transaction of $13,307,647.20. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 80,504,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,516,042.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Invesco

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVZ. Trian Fund Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Invesco by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 45,473,859 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,182,320,000 after buying an additional 8,718,084 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco by 14.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,105,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,201,550,000 after acquiring an additional 6,384,917 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco by 1,989.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,464,849 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595,302 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,980,845 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $875,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,844,754 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $180,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Featured Articles

